Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Vintage performance against Spurs

Whiteside had 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks during Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.

Whiteside picked up his seventh double-double of the season, and was a complete threat near the rim on both ends of the court for Portland. He will try to build on this performance in a tough matchup Monday on the road against Houston.

