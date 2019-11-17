Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Vintage performance against Spurs
Whiteside had 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks during Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.
Whiteside picked up his seventh double-double of the season, and was a complete threat near the rim on both ends of the court for Portland. He will try to build on this performance in a tough matchup Monday on the road against Houston.
