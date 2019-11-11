Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will be available

Whiteside will be available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Whiteside was questionable coming in with a sprained foot, and the Blazers will be thankful that the big man is available as they continue to play without Zach Collins (shoulder). Whiteside saw 34 minutes of action Friday against Brooklyn, finishing with 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.