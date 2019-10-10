Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will not play Thursday

Whiteside has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against Maccabi Haifa due to load management purposes, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Whiteside recently made a return from a minor ankle injury, so it makes sense why the Trail Blazers would want to rest him against Thursday's opponent. There's been no report to suggest, however, that Whiteside is dealing with any sort of injury still.

