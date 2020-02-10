Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will play Sunday

Whiteside (leg) will be active for Sunday's game against the Heat, Blazers reporter Sean Highkin reports.

Considering Whiteside was initially listed as probable for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, it does not come as much of a surprise that the big man will suit up. Expect the former Heat center to be playing with a little bit of extra motivation, as he has already lost once to his former team and will be looking to ensure that doesn't happen again.