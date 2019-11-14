Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will play Wednesday

Whiteside (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Whiteside was considered probable with the right foot sprain, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Wednesday. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 27.3 minutes through 10 games this season.

