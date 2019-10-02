Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Withheld from practice

Whiteside (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Whiteside apparently tweaked his left ankle during Tuesday's practice, prompting the big man to sit out Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be anything that will jeopardize Whiteside's status for the start of the season at this point.

