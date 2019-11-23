Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Saturday
Whiteside (hip) will be held out of Saturday's game against Cleveland, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Whiteside will miss a second-straight game due to a hip injury he sustained in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. Look for Anthony Tolliver to start in his place with Skal Labissiere factoring in off the bench.
