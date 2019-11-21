Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Thursday
Whiteside (hip) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside will join teammate Damian Lillard (back) on the bench for Thursday's clash in Milwaukee as he contends with a right hip injury. In his absence, Skal Labissiere and Anthony Tolliver are candidates to see increased run at center.
