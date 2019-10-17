Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't return Wednesday

Whiteside (ankle) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

As expected, Whiteside, who injured his ankle in the third quarter after landing on it awkwardly, won't return. While the exact details of the injury haven't been revealed, there's a good chance he misses Thursday's tilt with Denver s a result of the injury. If he's unable to go, look for Skal Labissiere and Moses Brown to see extended run.