Badji (hip) is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Badji joins a laundry list of players sidelined Sunday for the Trail Blazers due to a right hip contusion. Jabari Walker should see an expanded role with Badji and Deandre Ayton (knee) sidelined.
