Badji will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Badji will replace Moses Brown (wrist) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Badji is averaging 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 12.3 minutes across his four NBA appearances this season.
