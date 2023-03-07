Portland announced Tuesday that Badji recently underwent arthroscopic patellar chondroplasty and debridement surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss at least eight weeks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Badji signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers in November, but he never made his NBA debut while battling a lingering knee injury. The rookie will now officially miss the rest of the regular season while rehabbing from surgery, and it's unlikely he'd be able to garner a rotational role if Portland were still alive in the playoffs when the eight-week timeline expires.