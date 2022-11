The Blazers signed Badji to a two-way deal on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Badji had been with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League this season, where he was averaging 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 assists in 21.7 minutes over four games. Since the Trail Blazers don't have a G League affiliate, Badji may continue to play with the Herd when he is not at the NBA level.