Badji won't return to Friday's game against Minnesota due to a right hip contusion. He finished with two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds and one block in nine minutes.

Badji has been picking up the backup center minutes behind Duop Reath while Deandre Ayton (knee) has been sidelined. If Badji is forced to miss additional time and if Ayton isn't ready to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Portland could turn to Jabari Walker as the primary backup to Reath.