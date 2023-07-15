Badji (knee) has played in all four of the Trail Blazers' Las Vegas Summer League games to date, averaging 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 assists in 19.5 minutes.

After signing a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers last November, Badji never got the chance to make his NBA debut before he underwent season-ending surgery on his sore left knee March 7. Now healthy four months later, Badji had his two-way contract renewed earlier in July and has put his 7-foot-1, 240-pound frame to good use as a rim protector in Las Vegas. The Trail Blazers are lacking in established frontcourt depth behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic, so Badji could have a shot at cracking the Trail Blazers' rotation to open the season if the front office doesn't elect to bring in any other veteran big men.