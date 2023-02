Badji (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Lakers.

Badji has yet to make his season debut while battling left knee soreness. His next chance to suit up will come in the second half of Portland's back-to-back set Tuesday against Washington, but given that's the Trail Blazers' final contest before the All-Star break, it seems unlikely the undrafted rookie out of Senegal would suit up for that matchup.