The Trail Blazers signed Badji (knee) to a one-year, two-way contract Thursday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Badji and John Butler will take up two of Portland's three two-way roster spots this season. Badji didn't make any NBA appearances in 2022-23 and underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee in March.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Has surgery, out for regular season•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Not playing Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Still out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Won't play Tuesday•