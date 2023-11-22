Badji agreed to a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Badji previously signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers last November, but he didn't make an appearance at the NBA level for the club before undergoing an arthroscopic patellar chondroplasty and debridement surgery on his left knee in March. Portland brought him back on another two-way deal in July, only to waive him in October and give his spot to another player. The 7-foot-1 center will now rejoin Portland after the Trail Blazers waived guard Jamaree Bouyea on Wednesday to reopen one of their three two-way spots.