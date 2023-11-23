Badji (recently signed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Badji's absence was to be expected considering he signed a two-way deal with Portland earlier Wednesday. While he won't be ready in time for Wednesday's tilt, he'll have a few days to get acclimated with the Blazers before they take on the Bucks on Sunday.
