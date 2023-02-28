Badji (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Badji has been sidelined for just over a month with a sore left knee, and the Trail Blazers haven't provided a clear update regarding where exactly he stands in his recovery. Whenever Badji is cleared to play, he won't be a regular part of head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation.
