Briscoe poured in 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and added two assists and one rebound across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.

The undrafted rookie saw his first double-digit minutes tally over five exhibitions and acquitted himself very well, posting a preseason-high scoring total. Briscoe's solid effort notwithstanding, he still figures as a long shot for the final roster given his slotting on the backcourt depth chart.