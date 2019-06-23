Trail Blazers' Isaiah Whitehead: Appearing in summer league with Portland

Whitehead agreed Sunday to join the Trail Blazers for summer league, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Whitehead has not appeared in an NBA game since 2017-18 and spent majority of last season with the G League's Grand Rapids Drive. He will try to make enough of an impression in the summer league to earn an invitation to an NBA training camp later in the offseason.

