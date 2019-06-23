Trail Blazers' Isaiah Whitehead: Playing summer league with Pistons
Whitehead was added to the Pistons' summer league roster on Sunday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Whitehead has not appeared in an NBA game since 2018 and spent majority of last season with the Grand Rapids Drive. He will try to turn his summer league invite into a training camp one further along in the offseason.
