Wainright (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Wainright will be able to make his season debut Sunday after missing the start of the campaign with a right calf strain. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game over 60 appearances with the Suns in 2022-23, and it seems unlikely that he'll have a particularly significant role with his new team.