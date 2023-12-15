Wainright (knee) isn't listed on Portland's injury report for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Wainright suffered a left MCL sprain in mid-November and was sidelined for a few weeks before getting sent to the G League to finalize his rehab. He played 24 minutes during the Rip City Remix's loss to the G League Ignite on Thursday, but given Portland is close to full strength again, Wainright may have difficulty carving out playing time with the NBA squad.
