Portland recalled Wainright from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.

Wainright has yet to make his 2022-23 NBA debut, but he's been active for Portland's G League affiliate since overcoming preseason a calf injury. In Monday's 122-84 loss to the Ontario Clippers, Wainright played 22 minutes for Rip City, scoring 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists.