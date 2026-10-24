Morant closed with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 128-120 win over the Kings.

Morant took a back seat as a scorer and finished second on the team in assists behind Jrue Holiday. Portland acquired Morant from Memphis in an offseason trade that sent Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies. He's still finding his place alongside Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard, and it may take a couple of weeks for his role to crystallize.