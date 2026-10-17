Morant logged 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 128-118 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Morant was back in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale after coming off the bench against the Kings on Tuesday. He looked good starting next to Damian Lillard, with the duo combining for 42 points. It'll be interesting to see how the Trail Blazers manage their four-guard rotation of Lillard, Morant, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday (rest) over the course of the 2026-27 season.