Morant ended with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-83 victory over Phoenix.

While backcourt-mate Damian Lillard led all scorers with 25 points, Morant led Portland in assists and had an efficient shooting night as well. Simply staying on the court will be Morant's top priority after he suited up for only 79 regular-season games over his final three seasons in Memphis, but he's healthy to begin 2026-27 and is getting a clean slate with the Blazers.