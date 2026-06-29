Trail Blazers' Ja Morant: Traded to Portland

The Grizzlies traded Morant (elbow) to Portland in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Trail Blazers are buying low after the Grizzlies shopped Morant around the NBA for months. The point guard was certainly in need of a fresh start, but it's an interesting landing spot to say the least. The Trail Blazers have Damian Lillard (Achilles), Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson in the backcourt already. Unless more moves are coming, it's a tricky spot to project Morant landing a major role right away.