Walker amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 138-114 loss to the Kings.

Walker got hot from deep and connected on a season-high four triples en route to his second consecutive game in double figures. The rookie second-round pick has seen an increased role over the past five contests, posting 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes during that stretch.