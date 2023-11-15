Walker finished Tuesday's 115-99 loss to the Jazz with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one block and two steals in 21 minutes.

Walker saw an uptick in playing time during Tuesday's blowout loss and scored in double figures for the second time this year while also hauling in a season-high eight rebounds. The 21-year-old has played at least 15 minutes in four consecutive matchups, averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 17.5 minutes per game.