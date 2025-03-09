Walker (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Walker found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest with right hand soreness, but he will be able to play through the ailment. Walker has played 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games and figures to see a significant role once again, especially with Deni Avdija (quadriceps) out of the lineup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Working through hand injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Double-doubles in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Season-best performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Rejoins parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Slotted to bench•