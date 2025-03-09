Now Playing

Walker (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Walker found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest with right hand soreness, but he will be able to play through the ailment. Walker has played 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games and figures to see a significant role once again, especially with Deni Avdija (quadriceps) out of the lineup.

