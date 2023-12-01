Walker supplied six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 103-95 win over Cleveland.

The dozen boards were a career high for Walker, but it's just the second time in 18 games this season he's reached double digits. The 2022 second-round pick isn't supplying consistent production yet, but he's played at least 14 minutes off the bench in 12 straight games as he helps fill in for Robert Williams (knee), averaging 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 threes in just 19.2 minutes a night. Should anything happen to remove Jerami Grant from the frontcourt picture, Walker's fantasy value could skyrocket.