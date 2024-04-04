Walker posted 14 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 22 rebounds, two assists and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 victory over the Hornets.

The 22 boards were a career high for Walker, who was making his third straight start since Toumani Camara (ribs) was ruled out for the rest of the season. The double-double was Walker's eighth of the season, and over 10 games since returning from a hip injury of his own, the second-year forward has averaged 10.1 points, 7.8 boards, 1.7 assists and 0.8 threes in 28.8 minutes a contest. Expect him to continue seeing big minutes for the Blazers over the final weeks.