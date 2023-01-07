Walker finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes in Friday's 108-99 loss to the Pacers.

Walker has logged double-digit minutes in four straight games and has effectively taken over as the Trail Blazers' backup power forward in place of Trendon Watford, who has been out of the rotation the past two contests. Though he's shown the ability to grab rebounds at a decent rate, Walker won't warrant much intrigue outside of deeper leagues unless an injury to Josh Hart of Jerami Grant opens up more playing time.