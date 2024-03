Head coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that Walker (hip) won't be out much longer, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Walker is sitting out a fourth straight contest Wednesday due to a strained right hip, but it appears he's getting closer to returning to the hardwood. Considering the Blazers are currently on the first leg of a back-to-back set, it's unlikely he'll be active Thursday. However, he could be back in action Saturday at New Orleans.