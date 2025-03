Walker (concussion) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Walker sustained a concussion during the Trail Blazers' 114-113 loss to the Knicks on March 12 and sat out the team's ensuing four contests, but he appears to have made some progress in his recovery in recent days. If he's cleared ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff, Walker could be in line for a small role in the rotation.