Walker registered two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and two assists across eight minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Miami.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker predictably hasn't obtained a significant rotational role early in his career. The two blowouts over the last two games mark the first times he's seen the court. Walker did perform reasonably well in his brief runs, averaging 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over six minutes. Still, it's unlikely he will claim a consistent role unless the depth chart gets barren due to absences.