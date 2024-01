Walker registered 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 118-115 victory over the Pacers.

Walker didn't have his best shooting performance, but he's been finding ways to produce even when he hasn't been particular efficient. Walker has started in Portland's last three games, scoring in double digits twice, and he also has two double-doubles over his last four outings. The uptick in minutes should also result in a boost to his fantasy upside, and he remains a player worth stashing in dynasty formats.