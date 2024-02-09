Walker posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The second-year forward produced his fifth double-double of the season, although he needed a career-high workload to do it. Four of Walker's double-doubles have come in the last 14 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 9.6 points, 8.9 boards, 1.0 assists and 0.8 threes -- modest numbers, but enough to give the 2022 second-round pick some deep-league fantasy value.