Walker posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-92 victory over the Grizzlies.

With DeAndre Ayton (hand) sidelined, Walker saw his minutes and usage off the second unit creep up a bit, and he posted his first double-double in six games since moving to the bench. Toumani Camara has been hit and miss as the starting power forward in Walker's place, but coach Chauncey Billups may not be inclined to switch their roles back until Walker shows some more consistency.