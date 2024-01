Walker logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder.

This was Walker's fourth double-double of the campaign. January has been the best stretch of basketball in Walker's career, and he's thriving as the starting power forward. In eight January games, Walker holds averages of 10.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 three-pointers.