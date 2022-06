Walker was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 57 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Walker concluded his sophomore campaign at Colorado last year with averages of 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.1 minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward also shot 39.9 percent from deep on 148 attempts during his freshman and sophomore years. He was named to the 2022 All-Pac-12 First Team.