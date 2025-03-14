Head coach Chauncey Billups said Friday that Walker is in the concussion protocol, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Walker exited Wednesday's loss to the Knicks early due to the head injury and didn't return. The Trail Blazers will likely provide an update on the 22-year-old's status Saturday, as the club prepares to face Toronto on Sunday. If Walker is ruled out, Kris Murray and Robert Williams could see a bump in minutes.
