Walker (finger) is good to go for Friday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Walker jammed a finger during Thursday's game against the Spurs, but returned and finished with six points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes. He's likely to see a healthy workload Friday with Portland shorthanded in the frontcourt.
