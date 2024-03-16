Walker (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official sitereports.
Walker was initially considered questionable, but his availability is a welcome sight for the Trail Blazers considering how many injuries they are dealing with. Walker does not have any restrictions to speak of despite returning from a five-game absence.
