Walker (knee) has suited up in all four of the Trail Blazers' Las Vegas Summer League games to date, averaging 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per contest while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

Walker exited the Trail Blazers' April 9 season finale versus the Warriors due to a left knee strain, but the second-year forward received a clean bill of health heading into the summer. The Colorado product's $1.72 million salary for 2023-24 won't become fully guaranteed until next week, but based on how he's fared thus far in Las Vegas, Walker seems likely to retain his roster spot heading into training camp.