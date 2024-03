Walker is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right hip contusion.

Portland is still dealing with several injuries to their frontcourt. In addition to Walker, Deandre Ayton (hand) is doubtful and Jerami Grant (hamstring) is questionable. Walker has averaged 25.0 minutes across four March appearances with 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals.