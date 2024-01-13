Walker notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 116-93 loss to Minnesota.

Walker returned after missing the last four games with left knee soreness, leading Portland in scoring and rebounds while adding a trio of assists in a double-double outing off the bench. Walker set a new season high in rebounds while notching his fourth double-double of the year.